Re: GAME ON: France vs Lebanon: Sunday 29th October: 05:00
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 6:53 pm
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1443
Edited link in post below.
Re: GAME ON: France vs Lebanon: Sunday 29th October: 05:00
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 6:53 pm
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1443
Willzay wrote:
Lebanon relying on Auzzies switching their nationality I see. How's exactly is International RL not a joke.


Just because you don't understand/recognise the clear international eligibility criteria doesn't make it a "joke", unless the joke is on you.

Re: GAME ON: France vs Lebanon: Sunday 29th October: 05:00
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 8:13 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6727
shinymcshine wrote:
Just because you don't understand/recognise the clear international eligibility criteria doesn't make it a "joke", unless the joke is on you.

That article proves my point because it smacks of desperation. "Will hopefully put an end to drubbings". Just says we hope it'll paper over the cracks.

The World Cup is essentially being filled with "Australian B sides". How is that not laughable.
Re: GAME ON: France vs Lebanon: Sunday 29th October: 05:00
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 8:18 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6727
kobashi wrote:
Okay we get it. You don't like international Rugby League. You can scream and moan as much as you like. Not gonna change our minds.

Some of us are looking forward to watching some international rugby league next week


Well bully for you.
Re: GAME ON: France vs Lebanon: Sunday 29th October: 05:00
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 8:55 pm
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1443
Willzay wrote:
That article proves my point because it smacks of desperation. "Will hopefully put an end to drubbings". Just says we hope it'll paper over the cracks.

The World Cup is essentially being filled with "Australian B sides". How is that not laughable.


Players still have to meet a nationality criteria in order to represent a team. What the ruling aimed to achieve was to allow players to represent the second tier of developing nations without giving up their chance to play for one of the top tier teams (if they also met their criteria).

I assume you don't bother watching any international sport, as the RL criteria is not dissimilar to that of many other sports, which I would guess you'd also class as a "joke".
Re: GAME ON: France vs Lebanon: Sunday 29th October: 05:00
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:34 pm
roopy Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1768
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
The only people who agonise over this are the tragics on these forums.
Once the cup kicks off, 99% of viewers will just accept the selection criteria and enjoy the footy.
And if we selected a bunch of guys who barely know the rules of the game because they come from the hills around Tripoli, 99% of viewers would accept the selection criteria, but not enjoy the footy, because it would be little more than the top 3 sides going for training runs till the semi finals.
Re: GAME ON: France vs Lebanon: Sunday 29th October: 05:00
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 12:00 am
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4073
shinymcshine wrote:
Players still have to meet a nationality criteria in order to represent a team. What the ruling aimed to achieve was to allow players to represent the second tier of developing nations without giving up their chance to play for one of the top tier teams (if they also met their criteria).

I assume you don't bother watching any international sport, as the RL criteria is not dissimilar to that of many other sports, which I would guess you'd also class as a "joke".

Cricket has a similar criteria especially where non Test playing teams are concerned.
For example Boyd Rankin from Northern Ireland tried his hand to get into the England Test team after he played years for Ireland in one day games, it didn't work in the end even though he was given a shot ain a few games and he with back in months playing for Ireland. Similarly Australian fast bowler Dirk Nannes was playing T20 cricket for Netherlands unde his parents heritage, until the main Ausiie team came callling and was with playind for them within a couple of months. Then there's the few players that have moved between Test playig Nation lke Luke Ronchi, who moved from Aus to NZ and the more famous one of Keppler Vessel who played for Aus when SA was not playing during the apartheid era. He played a few years for them till retired the when apartheld was lifted he went onto Captain the SA.

Drifted a little from my main point but anyway, like others have said playing for your Country of birth shouldn't be the be all and end all. After all many people are born abroad and move here for one reason or another at a young age, like Mo Farrar for exavple. I've even got a couple of mates born in Military bases and one because his parent worked abroad for the Civil service. Ateod having the game spread a far more internaional footprint, even if it is due to heritage rules that apply to 2nd tier developing nations is one way as a RL community we may be able to grow the Interational game. Hopefully it leads to bigger and better things with all tire 2 Countries. Who knows kids watching now may think this game looks awesome, I want a part of it and they start playing & maybe it'll lead to playing for their Country one day. Those lesser known Countries, just by the fact that thye'll compete well and may pinch a game against one of the big boys, could have a huge impact in years to come, who knows.
