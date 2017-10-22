Willzay wrote: That article proves my point because it smacks of desperation. "Will hopefully put an end to drubbings". Just says we hope it'll paper over the cracks.



The World Cup is essentially being filled with "Australian B sides". How is that not laughable.

Players still have to meet a nationality criteria in order to represent a team. What the ruling aimed to achieve was to allow players to represent the second tier of developing nations without giving up their chance to play for one of the top tier teams (if they also met their criteria).I assume you don't bother watching any international sport, as the RL criteria is not dissimilar to that of many other sports, which I would guess you'd also class as a "joke".