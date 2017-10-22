WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON: France vs Lebanon: Sunday 29th October: 05:00

Re: GAME ON: France vs Lebanon: Sunday 29th October: 05:00
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 6:53 pm
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1443
Edited link in post below.
Last edited by shinymcshine on Sun Oct 22, 2017 6:57 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: GAME ON: France vs Lebanon: Sunday 29th October: 05:00
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 6:53 pm
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1443
Willzay wrote:
Lebanon relying on Auzzies switching their nationality I see. How's exactly is International RL not a joke.


Just because you don't understand/recognise the clear international eligibility criteria doesn't make it a "joke", unless the joke is on you.

http://theguardian.com/sport/2016/sep/2 ... -drubbings
Re: GAME ON: France vs Lebanon: Sunday 29th October: 05:00
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 8:13 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6727
shinymcshine wrote:
Just because you don't understand/recognise the clear international eligibility criteria doesn't make it a "joke", unless the joke is on you.

http://theguardian.com/sport/2016/sep/2 ... -drubbings


That article proves my point because it smacks of desperation. "Will hopefully put an end to drubbings". Just says we hope it'll paper over the cracks.

The World Cup is essentially being filled with "Australian B sides". How is that not laughable.
Re: GAME ON: France vs Lebanon: Sunday 29th October: 05:00
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 8:18 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6727
kobashi wrote:
Okay we get it. You don't like international Rugby League. You can scream and moan as much as you like. Not gonna change our minds.

Some of us are looking forward to watching some international rugby league next week


Well bully for you.
Re: GAME ON: France vs Lebanon: Sunday 29th October: 05:00
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 8:55 pm
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1443
Willzay wrote:
That article proves my point because it smacks of desperation. "Will hopefully put an end to drubbings". Just says we hope it'll paper over the cracks.

The World Cup is essentially being filled with "Australian B sides". How is that not laughable.


Players still have to meet a nationality criteria in order to represent a team. What the ruling aimed to achieve was to allow players to represent the second tier of developing nations without giving up their chance to play for one of the top tier teams (if they also met their criteria).

I assume you don't bother watching any international sport, as the RL criteria is not dissimilar to that of many other sports, which I would guess you'd also class as a "joke".
Re: GAME ON: France vs Lebanon: Sunday 29th October: 05:00
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:34 pm
roopy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1768
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
The only people who agonise over this are the tragics on these forums.
Once the cup kicks off, 99% of viewers will just accept the selection criteria and enjoy the footy.
And if we selected a bunch of guys who barely know the rules of the game because they come from the hills around Tripoli, 99% of viewers would accept the selection criteria, but not enjoy the footy, because it would be little more than the top 3 sides going for training runs till the semi finals.
