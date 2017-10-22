WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON: France vs Lebanon: Sunday 29th October: 05:00

GAME ON: France vs Lebanon: Sunday 29th October: 05:00
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 4:54 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
This will be the game of the round.

Lebanon has 6 NRL quality players: The spine of full back Reece Robinson, five eighth Mitchell Moses (Parramatta) half back Robbie Farah (South Sydney), hooker Michael Lichaa (Canterbury) and two props Tom Mannah (Parramatta) and Alex Twal (Wests Tigers) are all top notch.

The rest of the team is 2nd division or worse.

France has a quality spine, though not as good as Lebanon's: full back Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse), Five eighth Theo Fages (St Helens) Half back William Barthau (Toulouse) and hooker Eloi Pelissier (Leigh). France has a more consistent looking pack of forwards than Lebanon in Jason Baitieri (Catalans), Julien Bousquet (Catalans), Benjamin Garcia (Catalans), Antoni Maria (Toulouse), Benjamin Jullien (Warrington), Thibault Margalet (Catalans) Romaine Navarette (Wigan) but looks very weak in the outside backs, especially in the centres. Bastien Ader (Toulouse) will be one centre, and Benjamin Jullien will probably have to play in his secondary choice position in the centres.

France's prospects hinge on the French pack getting on top of the Lebanese forwards from the beginning. Otherwise the Lebanese spine will win the game for Lebanon.
Re: GAME ON: France vs Lebanon: Sunday 29th October: 05:00
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 6:38 am
roopy
Lebanon have done what Fiji did before the last WC. They have identified all their potential players early and had them training for months, and had a big training camp to sort out who has been training like an NRL player and who hasn't.
Brad Fittler has a squad full of guys who have trained hard, so even if they haven't played professionally, they have got themselves up to the level of fitness needed.
Lebanon will surprize a lot of people, and probably be too good for France.
Re: GAME ON: France vs Lebanon: Sunday 29th October: 05:00
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:08 am
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Lebanon relying on Auzzies switching their nationality I see. How's exactly is International RL not a joke.
Re: GAME ON: France vs Lebanon: Sunday 29th October: 05:00
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:20 am
roopy
Willzay wrote:
Lebanon relying on Auzzies switching their nationality I see. How's exactly is International RL not a joke.
get your excuses in early, for when Lebanon gives it to England.
Re: GAME ON: France vs Lebanon: Sunday 29th October: 05:00
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:27 am
Wigg'n
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Tom Mannah


It’s Tim Mannah you uncultured swine.

