This will be the game of the round.



Lebanon has 6 NRL quality players: The spine of full back Reece Robinson, five eighth Mitchell Moses (Parramatta) half back Robbie Farah (South Sydney), hooker Michael Lichaa (Canterbury) and two props Tom Mannah (Parramatta) and Alex Twal (Wests Tigers) are all top notch.



The rest of the team is 2nd division or worse.



France has a quality spine, though not as good as Lebanon's: full back Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse), Five eighth Theo Fages (St Helens) Half back William Barthau (Toulouse) and hooker Eloi Pelissier (Leigh). France has a more consistent looking pack of forwards than Lebanon in Jason Baitieri (Catalans), Julien Bousquet (Catalans), Benjamin Garcia (Catalans), Antoni Maria (Toulouse), Benjamin Jullien (Warrington), Thibault Margalet (Catalans) Romaine Navarette (Wigan) but looks very weak in the outside backs, especially in the centres. Bastien Ader (Toulouse) will be one centre, and Benjamin Jullien will probably have to play in his secondary choice position in the centres.



France's prospects hinge on the French pack getting on top of the Lebanese forwards from the beginning. Otherwise the Lebanese spine will win the game for Lebanon.