|
Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm
Posts: 1053
|
There's only 6 lads signed from last year:
Dawson
Mortimer
Acton
Crooks
Richards
Reynolds
Only 3 of them have been with us over a season. Is the current squad too many changes, or do you think it was needed? A lot of players showed they aren't Super League quality!
I would still keep:
Mitch Brown
James Clare
Higson
Hansen
McNally
Langi
What does everyone think?
|
|
Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:59 pm
|
Joined: Wed Nov 16, 2011 7:47 pm
Posts: 32
|
Yes, the lack of continuity worries me. As we have seen over the last couple of years players need to gel into a team. Also continuity for fans is important my sons favourites have been McNally and Higson for years! Some of the lads have put a lot of work in and I don't accept they are all not SL quality. We mainly lacked a bit of depth!
|
|
Sat Oct 21, 2017 11:30 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm
Posts: 1053
|
Seems like Jukesys lost the team, instead of replacing him he's replaced the team, time will tell.
He's got a year left or else he's out.
|
|
Sat Oct 21, 2017 11:54 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4233
|
Mookachaka wrote:
There's only 6 lads signed from last year:
Dawson
Mortimer
Acton
Crooks
Richards
Reynolds
Only 3 of them have been with us over a season. Is the current squad too many changes, or do you think it was needed? A lot of players showed they aren't Super League quality!
I would still keep:
Mitch Brown
James Clare
Higson
Hansen
McNally
Langi
What does everyone think?
Why?
|
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 7:18 am
|
Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm
Posts: 1053
|
S
Because they are good players
|
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 7:45 am
|
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 16014
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
|
They are good players but sometimes with an ageing squad it's better to build again with younger potential, like we did in 2013/14. I don't know what happened within the squad last year but something did and the guy putting the cash in is backing the decisions of his management, as should be the case in any business
|
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 7:54 am
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11721
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
Players come , players go , in every team,one of my fave platers was Sam Hopkins the guy has gone though,I'm sorry to see him go but we must move on or stagnate,Higson for me is a run of the mill winger and McNally a decent Championship player ,we seem to have recruited very well and can't keep everyone for Higson,McNally ,and Hopkins it's a case o thanks and shut the door on yer way out,they won't be the last either.
I trust Jukesy, KC and Derek with their judgement,time will tell if they are right a big Exodus of players was always expected,for me this Squad we are building for next season will be stronger and better than last season,I'm still having nightmares about Glenn Stewart.
|
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 8:03 am
|
Alan
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10017
Location: Back in Lancashire
|
I too feel that continuity is a key factor, even in building a new squad. I have no problems with any of the players signed so far, but would keep McNally, Ridyard, and Hansen, because I believe they are good players and still have something to offer, in the Championship and beyond. I would also keep Micky Higham. Whilst accepting that he picked up injuries last season, and should probably not be first choice hooker, the guy can/will be an inspiration and example to the rest of the squad.
I find it hard to believe that the remaining coaches feel the need to get rid of virtually all last season's squad. If that is the case, then what might it say about the coaches, who surely had some say in signing those players?
|
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 8:38 am
|
Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm
Posts: 1053
|
I think getting younger players is the way forward, but you do need to keep some team identity.
Hopefully these younger players will show enthusiasm, rather than stagnating old players just ticking over and getting there pension pot.
|
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:30 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 16, 2015 8:28 am
Posts: 81
|
charlie caroli wrote:
I trust Jukesy, and Derek with their judgement.
Really, after the last lot they cobbled together, I said all along if DB was responsible for the signings he wasted his money, if someone within the club advised him then they should have been sacked for misinformation.
We did nothing different to when Dr Koukash took over at Salford, he employed Nobby Noble - talks a good game - who proceeded to furnish the team with a wealth of expierience but to old collectivley, Leigh dug that blueprint out of a bin somewhere and though it a good idea to resurrect it. Salford very nearly came a cropper with it, sadly Leigh did.
Lets hope that Cunninghams stratergy of these new young signings comes to fruition, but it is going to be a good coach who can gel them all together not only for this season but in the future has it will be in their hands. I state it has to be Cunninghams plan, it is so far removed from where we were to have anything to do with NJ or DB
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bent&Bongser, Budgiezilla, ColD, Draexnael, Genehunt, Lebron James, scrum, Vancouver Leyther and 202 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,653,017
|1,710
|76,306
|4,559
|SET
|