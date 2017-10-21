charlie caroli wrote: I trust Jukesy, and Derek with their judgement.

Really, after the last lot they cobbled together, I said all along if DB was responsible for the signings he wasted his money, if someone within the club advised him then they should have been sacked for misinformation.We did nothing different to when Dr Koukash took over at Salford, he employed Nobby Noble - talks a good game - who proceeded to furnish the team with a wealth of expierience but to old collectivley, Leigh dug that blueprint out of a bin somewhere and though it a good idea to resurrect it. Salford very nearly came a cropper with it, sadly Leigh did.Lets hope that Cunninghams stratergy of these new young signings comes to fruition, but it is going to be a good coach who can gel them all together not only for this season but in the future has it will be in their hands. I state it has to be Cunninghams plan, it is so far removed from where we were to have anything to do with NJ or DB