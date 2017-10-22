Leyther14 wrote: If there is not more retention of the current squad I am worried about how all these newbies will gel. Also concerned about our spine. We have Mortimer and Reynols so far need 2 more another good half and a FB. Seems odd if we let Riddy, Drinkwater and McNally all go!

With the quality of squad we are assembling we will have 22/23 games to gel. No disrespect to the other teams in the league but we must expect top 2 minimum for the 4 home games in the 8s - can only see Toronto being strong enough to get anywhere near us. The team should be able to play in first gear most of the season to achieve that.We haven't let Riddy go, whether he stays now appears to be up to him.A Drinkwater fan, but I understand that he was on a ridiculous wage and I believe that we will sign better for less at 7.Disappointed about McNally myself, but IF he's gone then we have to move onA long way off a completed squad yet, and quite likely more of last seasons squad all sign for a bit more continuity- in degsy we trust