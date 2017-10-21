I too feel that continuity is a key factor, even in building a new squad. I have no problems with any of the players signed so far, but would keep McNally, Ridyard, and Hansen, because I believe they are good players and still have something to offer, in the Championship and beyond. I would also keep Micky Higham. Whilst accepting that he picked up injuries last season, and should probably not be first choice hooker, the guy can/will be an inspiration and example to the rest of the squad.



I find it hard to believe that the remaining coaches feel the need to get rid of virtually all last season's squad. If that is the case, then what might it say about the coaches, who surely had some say in signing those players?