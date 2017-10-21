There's only 6 lads signed from last year:
Dawson
Mortimer
Acton
Crooks
Richards
Reynolds
Only 3 of them have been with us over a season. Is the current squad too many changes, or do you think it was needed? A lot of players showed they aren't Super League quality!
I would still keep:
Mitch Brown
James Clare
Higson
Hansen
McNally
Langi
What does everyone think?
Dawson
Mortimer
Acton
Crooks
Richards
Reynolds
Only 3 of them have been with us over a season. Is the current squad too many changes, or do you think it was needed? A lot of players showed they aren't Super League quality!
I would still keep:
Mitch Brown
James Clare
Higson
Hansen
McNally
Langi
What does everyone think?