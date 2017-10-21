WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad continuity

Squad continuity
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:30 pm
Mookachaka
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm
Posts: 1051
There's only 6 lads signed from last year:

Dawson
Mortimer
Acton
Crooks
Richards
Reynolds

Only 3 of them have been with us over a season. Is the current squad too many changes, or do you think it was needed? A lot of players showed they aren't Super League quality!

I would still keep:

Mitch Brown
James Clare
Higson
Hansen
McNally
Langi

What does everyone think?
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:59 pm
Leyther14

Joined: Wed Nov 16, 2011 7:47 pm
Posts: 30
Yes, the lack of continuity worries me. As we have seen over the last couple of years players need to gel into a team. Also continuity for fans is important my sons favourites have been McNally and Higson for years! Some of the lads have put a lot of work in and I don't accept they are all not SL quality. We mainly lacked a bit of depth!
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 11:30 pm
Mookachaka
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm
Posts: 1051
Seems like Jukesys lost the team, instead of replacing him he's replaced the team, time will tell.

He's got a year left or else he's out.
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 11:54 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4233
Why?
