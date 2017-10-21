WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad continuity

Squad continuity
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:30 pm
Mookachaka Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm
Posts: 1050
There's only 6 lads signed from last year:

Dawson
Mortimer
Acton
Crooks
Richards
Reynolds

Only 3 of them have been with us over a season. Is the current squad too many changes, or do you think it was needed? A lot of players showed they aren't Super League quality!

I would still keep:

Mitch Brown
James Clare
Higson
Hansen
McNally
Langi

What does everyone think?

