DGM wrote: Isn't this just what happens if you don't have an academy? Otherwise, you're relying on Leigh lads to join other SL clubs and find their way to you later on?



Hopefully, if licensing comes back in, they'll make it mandatory for clubs to operate their own academy & foundation programmes. We're seeing a diminishing play pool as it is, so we need all clubs to pull their weight. I include my own club in that before Budgiezilla has a meltdown - FC & KR's merged academy is a joke, a reactive action to the underlying problem of a diminishing player pool in Hull at grassroots level, rather than trying to fix that problem.

Don't think you'll get much disagreement that academy and reserves should be mandatory. Can argue the rights and wrongs of decisions made previously, and there were also constraints that stopped us running an academy before, but we are were we are and an academy and reserves is being established now. Will take time to show in the first team but hopefully we can persevere with it.