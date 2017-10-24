WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A Dying Breed?

Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:58 pm
DGM wrote:
Isn't this just what happens if you don't have an academy? Otherwise, you're relying on Leigh lads to join other SL clubs and find their way to you later on?

Hopefully, if licensing comes back in, they'll make it mandatory for clubs to operate their own academy & foundation programmes. We're seeing a diminishing play pool as it is, so we need all clubs to pull their weight. I include my own club in that before Budgiezilla has a meltdown - FC & KR's merged academy is a joke, a reactive action to the underlying problem of a diminishing player pool in Hull at grassroots level, rather than trying to fix that problem.


Don't think you'll get much disagreement that academy and reserves should be mandatory. Can argue the rights and wrongs of decisions made previously, and there were also constraints that stopped us running an academy before, but we are were we are and an academy and reserves is being established now. Will take time to show in the first team but hopefully we can persevere with it.
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:26 pm
LeythIg wrote:
Don't think you'll get much disagreement that academy and reserves should be mandatory. Can argue the rights and wrongs of decisions made previously, and there were also constraints that stopped us running an academy before, but we are were we are and an academy and reserves is being established now. Will take time to show in the first team but hopefully we can persevere with it.


Great news. It will take time to see the rewards of academy investment at first team level, but there are numerous examples to suggest that it does pay off in time.

Reserves too, yes. Halifax are leading the way on this front. Interesting article here on the benefits they see from it, and how they manage to cover it's cost: https://www.halifaxrlfc.co.uk/article/5 ... x-reserves

Surely if Fax are able to, SL/top Championship sides should be able to too?
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:49 pm
maurice wrote:
I originally presumed HRJ to be a mature fella, was quite shocked when sharing a beer with him to see a very athletic mid 20's Adonis looking back at me


That drinky was how long ago, Mo? If this was at the reconciliatory snifter following the memorable spat of a few months ago, the 20-odd year old HRJ must be trying to challenge Ui Niall & Genghis Khan as one of the most fecund gentlemen in history if he regales his grand children with tales of taking a dump at Central Park. #notbornyesterday :)
