|
Alan
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10030
Location: Back in Lancashire
|
Harry Stottle wrote:
Something that Drinkwater would not even contemplate doing, and Reynolds did little more.
Mortimer did exactly that when he was in the halves, depending on who else is coming, up to now on the books Mortimer has to be either 6 or 7.
Ok, out of who we have signed. I still personally consider Mortimer a 9 though.
|
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 8:42 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 1176
|
maurice wrote:
He missed a chunk of preseason, looked unfit v Cas, missed the wins v Saints, Wire and Huddersfield. Came back for 4 games in April that included the CC loss to HKR, home losses to Widnes and Cats and probably our worse spell when we should have been kicking on. Thought he had a good game at the GF loss to salford before departing after the CC loss - something obviously happened, but losing Drinkwater at Wakey saw him never regain his early season form also. SL halves must take the line on, Brough does that.
Looked unfit v Cas? He (Ridy) WAS unfit v Cas (and a tad or two pounds overweight for the reason that you mentioned in your previous clause). When he came back into the team he was not given any ball to work with. Was that the onfield decision of the players around him (they would predominantly be different in 2018 were he to re-sign) or the decision of his coaches (they would predominantly be the same)? Ridy produced elsewhere and showed that he could do so at SL level.
Bongser would rather, at least, some Leythers playing for Leythe. Whether Ridy should play for us next year is dependant on the answer to the main question in the previous paragraph.
|
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:18 pm
|
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1837
Location: In't Tap Room
|
Ridyard has a deal on the table, it is just awaiting his signatute
He has also received alternative offers from 2 other none SL clubs. However I believe only Leigh's offer is a full time one.
|
|
Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:54 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 1176
|
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Ridyard has a deal on the table, it is just awaiting his signatute
He has also received alternative offers from 2 other none SL clubs. However I believe only Leigh's offer is a full time one.
Thanks & good evening Harold. Bongser has to say that you are obviously much more clued in on contractual completions than he is.
Good news if true. Like the bloke as both a player and a fellah and he is seen as the public face of the club - no disrespect to DB intended.
Fingers crossed. Where there's HRJ there's hope
|
|
Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:59 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 1176
|
BTW, how old are you Harold?
|
|
Mon Oct 23, 2017 11:53 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4237
|
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Ridyard has a deal on the table, it is just awaiting his signatute
He has also received alternative offers from 2 other none SL clubs. However I believe only Leigh's offer is a full time one.
I suppose its down to what contract is on the table. The other two part-time options,maybe offering more,or more viable to him.
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:06 am
|
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5700
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
|
atomic wrote:
I suppose its down to what contract is on the table. The other two part-time options,maybe offering more,or more viable to him.
Staying at the club for his testimonial season must be a big draw financially, I'm sure that would be well supported by the fans. And as things stand I think he would be a starting half, and proven more than capable at the level we're at
|
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:29 am
|
Alan
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10030
Location: Back in Lancashire
|
ColD wrote:
Staying at the club for his testimonial season must be a big draw financially, I'm sure that would be well supported by the fans. And as things stand I think he would be a starting half, and proven more than capable at the level we're at
Certainly should know the route out of the Championship, and how to negotiate a route through the Middle '8's'
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:36 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:17 pm
Posts: 27
|
ColD wrote:
Staying at the club for his testimonial season must be a big draw financially, I'm sure that would be well supported by the fans. And as things stand I think he would be a starting half, and proven more than capable at the level we're at
I think Riddy is crucial, local lad, plays his heart out, but more importantly a player who is very game intelligent and can organise both the front and back line. Why idiots like Stewart/Pellisier chose during the first few matches he was back to totally ignore his calls is beyond me, but they are gone and we are better for it.
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 8:09 am
|
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 16019
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
|
Bent&Bongser wrote:
BTW, how old are you Harold?
I originally presumed HRJ to be a mature fella, was quite shocked when sharing a beer with him to see a very athletic mid 20's Adonis looking back at me
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Draexnael, LeythIg, maurice, mh, Montyburns, peawapp, scrum, westleighjim and 176 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,653,494
|1,628
|76,312
|4,559
|SET
|