Re: A Dying Breed?
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 4:47 pm
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10026
Location: Back in Lancashire
Harry Stottle wrote:
Something that Drinkwater would not even contemplate doing, and Reynolds did little more.

Mortimer did exactly that when he was in the halves, depending on who else is coming, up to now on the books Mortimer has to be either 6 or 7.


Ok, out of who we have signed. I still personally consider Mortimer a 9 though.
Re: A Dying Breed?
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 8:42 pm
Bent&Bongser
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 1176
maurice wrote:
He missed a chunk of preseason, looked unfit v Cas, missed the wins v Saints, Wire and Huddersfield. Came back for 4 games in April that included the CC loss to HKR, home losses to Widnes and Cats and probably our worse spell when we should have been kicking on. Thought he had a good game at the GF loss to salford before departing after the CC loss - something obviously happened, but losing Drinkwater at Wakey saw him never regain his early season form also. SL halves must take the line on, Brough does that.


Looked unfit v Cas? He (Ridy) WAS unfit v Cas (and a tad or two pounds overweight for the reason that you mentioned in your previous clause). When he came back into the team he was not given any ball to work with. Was that the onfield decision of the players around him (they would predominantly be different in 2018 were he to re-sign) or the decision of his coaches (they would predominantly be the same)? Ridy produced elsewhere and showed that he could do so at SL level.

Bongser would rather, at least, some Leythers playing for Leythe. Whether Ridy should play for us next year is dependant on the answer to the main question in the previous paragraph.
Re: A Dying Breed?
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:18 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1837
Location: In't Tap Room
Ridyard has a deal on the table, it is just awaiting his signatute

He has also received alternative offers from 2 other none SL clubs. However I believe only Leigh's offer is a full time one.
Re: A Dying Breed?
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:54 pm
Bent&Bongser
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 1176
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Ridyard has a deal on the table, it is just awaiting his signatute

He has also received alternative offers from 2 other none SL clubs. However I believe only Leigh's offer is a full time one.


Thanks & good evening Harold. Bongser has to say that you are obviously much more clued in on contractual completions than he is. :wink:

Good news if true. Like the bloke as both a player and a fellah and he is seen as the public face of the club - no disrespect to DB intended.

Fingers crossed. Where there's HRJ there's hope :thumb:
Re: A Dying Breed?
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:59 pm
Bent&Bongser
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 1176
BTW, how old are you Harold? :wink:
Re: A Dying Breed?
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 11:53 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4237
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Ridyard has a deal on the table, it is just awaiting his signatute

He has also received alternative offers from 2 other none SL clubs. However I believe only Leigh's offer is a full time one.


I suppose its down to what contract is on the table. The other two part-time options,maybe offering more,or more viable to him.
Image
