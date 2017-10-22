maurice wrote: He missed a chunk of preseason, looked unfit v Cas, missed the wins v Saints, Wire and Huddersfield. Came back for 4 games in April that included the CC loss to HKR, home losses to Widnes and Cats and probably our worse spell when we should have been kicking on. Thought he had a good game at the GF loss to salford before departing after the CC loss - something obviously happened, but losing Drinkwater at Wakey saw him never regain his early season form also. SL halves must take the line on, Brough does that.

Looked unfit v Cas? He (Ridy) WAS unfit v Cas (and a tad or two pounds overweight for the reason that you mentioned in your previous clause). When he came back into the team he was not given any ball to work with. Was that the onfield decision of the players around him (they would predominantly be different in 2018 were he to re-sign) or the decision of his coaches (they would predominantly be the same)? Ridy produced elsewhere and showed that he could do so at SL level.Bongser would rather, at least, some Leythers playing for Leythe. Whether Ridy should play for us next year is dependant on the answer to the main question in the previous paragraph.