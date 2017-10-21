WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New shirt

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity New shirt

Post a reply
New shirt
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 6:23 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5243
Location: Over there
Might as well start it off.

What do people want to see?

What do people expect to see?
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Re: New shirt
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 6:30 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1887
Traditional Home kit
Colours we've not seen Trin play in Away kit

Up the Trin

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, alegend, basher11, Eastern Wildcat, Five and last, Google Adsense [Bot], Jizzer, Joe Banjo, M62 J30 TRINITY, newgroundb4cas, Redscat, reedy, Slugger McBatt, Trinity1315, Two Points, wakeytrin, Willzay, Yosemite Sam and 171 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,652,7501,65976,3054,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM