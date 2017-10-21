WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Legend of the game passes away.

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Legend of the game passes away.

Post a reply
Legend of the game passes away.
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 5:07 pm
MattyB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17972
Tom Van Vollenhoven. Sad News. RIP

http://www.sthelensstar.co.uk/news/1561 ... d_aged_82/
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA

WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 & 2017

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Cherry_Warrior, critch67, DaveO, fleabag, Google Adsense [Bot], MattyB, muttywhitedog, Pieman, southernpie, Sweaty Betty's, tank123 and 197 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,652,7401,66276,3054,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM