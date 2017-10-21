|
Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:49 pm
I am lucky enough to have sen him play. One of the greatest wingers of that era of many great wingers. R.I.P. and sincere condolences to all his family and friends.
Sun Oct 22, 2017 4:58 am
Yes, unfortunately I am also old enough to have seen him play, along with other great wingers of that era, Boston, Bevan etc.
RIP, Voll.
Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:49 am
i too saw him play as a young hull fc fan i hated him always scored against us but what a class act one of the greats
Sun Oct 22, 2017 4:04 pm
A legend of the game. I saw him play but was too young to appreciate properly.
I have just had to re-check as I thought I was still on the Wigan forum. Not a comment from the saints faithful ?
Sun Oct 22, 2017 10:45 pm
fleabag wrote:
A legend of the game. I saw him play but was too young to appreciate properly.
I have just had to re-check as I thought I was still on the Wigan forum. Not a comment from the saints faithful ?
Go over to RedVee. This site is Dying.
Mon Oct 23, 2017 11:16 am
Top Saint wrote:
Go over to RedVee. This site is Dying.
That’s a shame! Already we find Cas, Widnes & Salford fans who prefer to post on their own club forums rather than RLFANS .....and now Saints.
Mon Oct 23, 2017 5:01 pm
Top Saint wrote:
Go over to RedVee. This site is Dying.
But I am a Wigan fan mate.
Mon Oct 23, 2017 7:38 pm
MattyB wrote:
That’s a shame! Already we find Cas, Widnes & Salford fans who prefer to post on their own club forums rather than RLFANS .....and now Saints.
Unfortunately the trolls have won.
