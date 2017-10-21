WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tom Van Vollenhoven

Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 5:04 pm
Sad news. Legend of the game. RIP

http://www.sthelensstar.co.uk/news/1561 ... d_aged_82/
Re: Tom Van Vollenhoven
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:49 pm
I am lucky enough to have sen him play. One of the greatest wingers of that era of many great wingers. R.I.P. and sincere condolences to all his family and friends.
Re: Tom Van Vollenhoven
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 4:58 am
Yes, unfortunately I am also old enough to have seen him play, along with other great wingers of that era, Boston, Bevan etc.
RIP, Voll. :BOW:
Re: Tom Van Vollenhoven
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:49 am
i too saw him play as a young hull fc fan i hated him always scored against us but what a class act one of the greats
Re: Tom Van Vollenhoven
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 4:04 pm
A legend of the game. I saw him play but was too young to appreciate properly.

I have just had to re-check as I thought I was still on the Wigan forum. Not a comment from the saints faithful ?
Re: Tom Van Vollenhoven
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 10:45 pm
fleabag wrote:
A legend of the game. I saw him play but was too young to appreciate properly.

I have just had to re-check as I thought I was still on the Wigan forum. Not a comment from the saints faithful ?


Go over to RedVee. This site is Dying.
