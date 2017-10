I worry when I see comments like ones made by Joel Tomkins saying they believe last years poor performances were down to changing too much tactically and going away from the structure we've always played with. Maybe it's me but we look to be playing to the same structure as always but doing it very badly. Too many errors and too many penalties killed us but I certainly didn't see much of a difference in our approach.



The main thing that needs to change for me is our desire to make runs off the ball. The lack of willing runners as Williams, Leuluai etc moved across the field was startling at times and we seem to think support play is a vastly overrated tactic. Under Maguire and in the early Wane days, the movement of the ball was a joy to watch.