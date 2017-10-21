I think for a few of them it's about getting fit rather than staying fit. Burgess, Joel, Sutton and Sam need a big winter of fitness training as opposed to boozing. Bateman was flogged at the back end of the season although still performing well. Just hope the tour down under doesn't set him back even more. Faz, Clubb, Mickey were showing signs of weariness too. Escare, Manfredi, Shorrocks and Flower is anyones guess how they come back and we flogged Lockers to death. We need more depth, IF we can stay fit then yes it's a decent enough side BUT.... that isn't going to happen. We should have shipped out Joel, Flower, Mickey, Sam P and possibly at a push Gelling and brought in new blood. Same mistakes are going to be made and nothing much will change for me i'm afraid.