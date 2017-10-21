1. Escare 2. Davies 3. Gelling 4. Gildart 5. Budgie 6. Williams 7. Tomkins 8. Flower 9. Micky mac 10. Clubby 11. Faz 12. Batty 13. Lockers Subs 4 From: T Joel Tommy Powell Isa Sutton Hamlin Squad Players Manfredi ??? Subject to Injury Wells Marshall Higginson Shorrocks Field Ganson If that team can stay fit for most of the year, on paper its definitely good enough to Challenge for honors next year. We have the attacking ability as long as we play open and entertaining rugby and not the dull as dishwater dross that we have served up for the past 2 years. Thoughts:

"We Need to start running hard and smashing people"



"We are going to be fitter than we have ever been"



"The Culture needs to Change"



"We need to be getting to Old Trafford and Wembley and winning games"



"We will be fitter than we have ever been"



"We will do contact like we have never done before"





"WE WILL DO THINGS THE WIGAN WAY"





SHAUN WANE 2009