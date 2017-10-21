WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Team

2018 Team
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 9:18 am
Tricky Dicky User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Nov 04, 2004 6:23 pm
Posts: 5847
Location: Wigan
1. Escare
2. Davies
3. Gelling
4. Gildart
5. Budgie
6. Williams
7. Tomkins
8. Flower
9. Micky mac
10. Clubby
11. Faz
12. Batty
13. Lockers

Subs 4 From:

T
Joel
Tommy
Powell
Isa
Sutton
Hamlin

Squad Players

Manfredi ??? Subject to Injury
Wells
Marshall
Higginson
Shorrocks
Field
Ganson

If that team can stay fit for most of the year, on paper its definitely good enough to Challenge for honors next year.

We have the attacking ability as long as we play open and entertaining rugby and not the dull as dishwater dross that we have served up for the past 2 years. Thoughts:
"We Need to start running hard and smashing people"

"We are going to be fitter than we have ever been"

"The Culture needs to Change"

"We need to be getting to Old Trafford and Wembley and winning games"

"We will be fitter than we have ever been"

"We will do contact like we have never done before"


"WE WILL DO THINGS THE WIGAN WAY"


SHAUN WANE 2009

