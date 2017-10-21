If England can match the Oz forward power for 80min,cut out any silly mistakes giving then cheap yards, then yes they have a chance.

New Zealand are not playing that well and have lost their best player Tumoloulo to Tonga,so if we can play New Zealand in the semi,then we have a good chance of reaching the final.Then it's on the day.Tonga will give anyone a game as they have also acquired Fifita from the Aussies.He,along with Tumoloulo have been two of the best forwards in the NRL this year.

Also well done Elliot on signing for a further 2 years at Canberra.

Looking forward to Friday's opening against the Aussies.