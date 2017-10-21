WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Former player Backs England to win the world cup

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Former player Backs England to win the world cup

Post a reply
Former player Backs England to win the world cup
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 4:48 am
Huddersfield1895 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1216
http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/canb ... eType=text
Re: Former player Backs England to win the world cup
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 11:33 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3148
Location: Shipley, Bradford
I'll have a glass of whatever he's been drinking!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: Former player Backs England to win the world cup
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 12:12 am
Blotto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3758
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
None of the top teams are in it thinking they don't have a chance to win it!

England's chances would improve with a win first match out, and if they do it may not prove decisive as the Aussies tend to start slow in competitions but I think the Roo's have a squad to dominate the competition. It's going to be more a case who will join them in the Final! Hopefully not all the results will be predictable and the will make for a more enjoyable comp! But good luck to all the lesser/non fancied teams for getting the odd upset if possible!
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to //pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!
Re: Former player Backs England to win the world cup
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 10:26 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9727
Location: Bradbados
Yeah, it's not totally inconceivable that a set of circumstances could fall into place and that England could win it - though ever so slightly unlikely, imo.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: Former player Backs England to win the world cup
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 11:56 am
madasmcmadammcmad2 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 25, 2010 10:11 am
Posts: 369
If England can match the Oz forward power for 80min,cut out any silly mistakes giving then cheap yards, then yes they have a chance.
New Zealand are not playing that well and have lost their best player Tumoloulo to Tonga,so if we can play New Zealand in the semi,then we have a good chance of reaching the final.Then it's on the day.Tonga will give anyone a game as they have also acquired Fifita from the Aussies.He,along with Tumoloulo have been two of the best forwards in the NRL this year.
Also well done Elliot on signing for a further 2 years at Canberra.
Looking forward to Friday's opening against the Aussies.
The more he talked of his honour,the faster we counted our spoons.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, Highlander, jayb, josefw, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, riccado, weighman and 134 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,652,9361,62476,3064,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM