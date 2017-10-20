WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rovers Community Trust Crowdfunder

Rovers Community Trust Crowdfunder
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 8:19 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9897
Location: Leicestershire.
http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/hull-kings ... p/backers/?

The community trust are again running this programme for tickets for good causes in the local community.

I contributed last year, and they sent me an email describing how it had offered something to people, some of whom were having a tough time in one way or another.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Rovers Community Trust Crowdfunder
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:44 am
Paul_HKR Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 145
Its an excellent scheme and proud to contribute towards.

