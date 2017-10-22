karetaker wrote:
Some reason RFL doesn’t like us playing then in recent times.
That was TS request that we play the early on. He's gone so yippee!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Ashton Bears, BramleyWire, Dezzies_right_hook, Eaststand96, easyWire, Google Adsense [Bot], grifter, Irish Wire, jackflash, karetaker, Melph, morrisseyisawire, rubber duckie, silvertail-wolf, the flying biscuit, theadore, Uncle Rico, WalterWizard, Watford Wire, WazzaWire, Wolf Hall, wolfie wales and 244 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,652,944
|1,588
|76,306
|4,559
|SET
|