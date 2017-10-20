WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Fixtures

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves 2018 Fixtures

Post a reply
2018 Fixtures
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:33 pm
Hatfield Town Wire Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 433
Does anyone know the exact date the fixtures will be announced?
Do you think we will get an away fixture in the summer months against the cat dragons, as I would love to go to this fixture..

I think the start is so important this year , especially as last year was so poor. If momentum carries on building with manager, new players, staff etc we will want to hit the ground running. A poor start will see pressure build on the new manager and players. I can't wait for the new season already to start.
Re: 2018 Fixtures
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 8:02 pm
WazzaWire Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 26, 2013 8:04 am
Posts: 245
Don't know The date bit there's a rumour that we've got Saints at home first game
Re: 2018 Fixtures
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 9:07 pm
Watford Wire Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2009 6:21 pm
Posts: 138
Location: North of Watford, South of Winwick
I heard the fixtures are due out on November 1st.

No idea whether this is true or not!
Re: 2018 Fixtures
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:12 pm
WazzaWire Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 26, 2013 8:04 am
Posts: 245
Watford Wire wrote:
I heard the fixtures are due out on November 1st.

No idea whether this is true or not!


2017 fixtures were announced on 24th October last year, so it's likely we'll hear in the next week or so.
Re: 2018 Fixtures
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 11:12 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5735
1st November is correct
Re: 2018 Fixtures
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 11:54 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3372
Location: newton-le-willows
Doesn't 1st November fall after the end of cheap season ticket deadline ?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BramleyWire, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, CW8, easyWire, Gazwire, Instalamus, karetaker, lister, morrisseyisawire, Or thane, Shazbaz, spacks grandad, TF and the wire, The All New Chester Wire, The Raging Bull, Wire Weaver and 217 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,652,6731,64676,3054,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM