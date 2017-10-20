Big ex-pat community over there not to mention lots of former Hull players and their families who'll be going.
I know Mat Head's family are planning on getting new replica shirts and will be attending the game v Wigan.
He was quality in the limited amount of games he played. Could have been a very good player for us if he stayed fit but the curse of the halfback struck again. I'm glad that he still follows us though.
Without doubt I would say Matt Head would have been not just one of the best ever overseas in our clubs history but also in SL had he been able to stay injury free. The guy had so much talent but was just to unfortunate he couldn't rid himself of the constant injuries.
