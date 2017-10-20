WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Australia Trip

Australia Trip
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 6:46 pm
The bosun

Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 5:03 pm
Posts: 38
Realistically, how many supporters do you think we will take to AUS?
Re: Australia Trip
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:06 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25207
Location: West Yorkshire
The bosun wrote:
Realistically, how many supporters do you think we will take to AUS?

548
Re: Australia Trip
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:17 pm
Homenaway
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2017 12:21 pm
Posts: 36
Location: Kick'n'clap country!
Mrs Barista wrote:
548


Ah.....but, you didn't know about my wife and I, so that's 550 :CURTAIN:
"If the human brain were so simple that we could understand it, we would be so simple that we couldn't." - Emerson M. Pugh
Re: Australia Trip
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:55 pm
Freddie Miller.
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Nov 20, 2011 2:44 am
Posts: 443
Location: Australia
The bosun wrote:
Realistically, how many supporters do you think we will take to AUS?


How many Hull supporters already live in Aus?
Re: Australia Trip
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 6:01 am
ComeOnYouUll
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17541
Big ex-pat community over there not to mention lots of former Hull players and their families who'll be going.

I know Mat Head's family are planning on getting new replica shirts and will be attending the game v Wigan.

Users browsing this forum: ComeOnYouUll, mosher and 119 guests

