WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Match days

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Leigh Centurions Match days

Post a reply
Match days
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:09 pm
Leythersteve Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 417
Has anyone heard what days our club will be playing games in 2018 ?
Re: Match days
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:12 pm
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 16014
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
just voted for Monday afternoons, something to look forward to after the weekend
Re: Match days
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:26 pm
Leythersteve Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 417
Well looking at the signings we could brand it 'Happy Mondays '
Re: Match days
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:52 pm
Great King Rat User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 20, 2005 2:36 pm
Posts: 1464
Location: On the throne!
Sundays 3pm.
Kingstone Press Championship League Leaders Shield Winners 2015
Re: Match days
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:53 pm
Leythersteve Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 417
Thats what I would like. 3 pm Sundays
Re: Match days
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:58 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5697
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Leythersteve wrote:
Thats what I would like. 3 pm Sundays


That's what DB has stated in his Q&A
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: Match days
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 6:25 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11722
Location: blackpool tower circus
Always favoured Tuesday mornings myself.
Re: Match days
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 6:02 am
Harry Stottle Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 16, 2015 8:28 am
Posts: 82
If anything is good to come out of being relegated it is a return to regular Sunday afternoon football, not only for home games but the away matches moreso, no more daft 20:00 kick offs Thursday and Friday Nights going over the Pennines, should imagine London's Friday night in the 8's was a one off, and a couple of trips to foriegn shores should some folk want or can afford them.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ColD, fun time frankie, Harry Stottle, Morvan, Rotherham Fev Fan, shropshire-leyther and 135 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,653,0961,07576,3064,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM