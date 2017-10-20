If anything is good to come out of being relegated it is a return to regular Sunday afternoon football, not only for home games but the away matches moreso, no more daft 20:00 kick offs Thursday and Friday Nights going over the Pennines, should imagine London's Friday night in the 8's was a one off, and a couple of trips to foriegn shores should some folk want or can afford them.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ColD, fun time frankie, Harry Stottle, Morvan, Rotherham Fev Fan, shropshire-leyther and 135 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,653,096
|1,075
|76,306
|4,559
|SET
|