moto748 wrote: Insofar as with the rugby, you are watching the top tier of the sport, whereas with the Latics, you are watching the third tier, yes.



But the cost saving, as pointed out, is marginal in the Warriors' case, so that buying a ST is less about saving money than 'supporting the club'.

It's also about guaranteeing your seat (in the East & West stands) with the family & friends around you that you enjoy watching the rugby with. Plus, in the case of some of our friends, the comfort of knowing that a decent seat is guaranteed if and when the appalling traffic jam that is the M6 means you make it with two minutes to spare to kick-off again.