Levrier wrote: What does it cost to pay at the gate? I will look at the games that I cannot go to, do the maths and decide whether to buy a season ticket. Season tickets are still good value but I find it more difficult each year to fit it around the increased demands from work to be always avaliable. That is what did for my Latics season ticket.

The difference between a warriors and latics season ticket is that for almost the same price, you get either 13 or 23 games included. For those of a blue persuasion, if you intend to go to more than 10 games out of the 23, you are better off by having a season ticket, as the matchday price is around £25 for adults. For a warriors fan, in order to break even, you will have to go to 10 or 11 out of 13 games, some of which will be at unpopular times due to sky messing about with the fixtures.