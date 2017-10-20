WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Season Tickets

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk 2018 Season Tickets

Post a reply
2018 Season Tickets
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 3:49 pm
muttywhitedog Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Aug 31, 2013 10:52 pm
Posts: 212
The waiting is over:

http://wiganwarriors.com/seasontickets

Frankly I'm underwhelmed that following a disappointing season where entertainment was at a premium and we finished in our lowest position for 9 years, the club have generously frozen the price for "up to" 14 home games at the DW, which unless there are some quality signings, will probably equate to 13 home games maximum.

I doubt there'll be a stampede for tickets.
Re: 2018 Season Tickets
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 4:19 pm
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 16014
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Stop your whingeing and support your club
Re: 2018 Season Tickets
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 5:46 pm
muttywhitedog Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Aug 31, 2013 10:52 pm
Posts: 212
It seems you are on the wrong forum Mo - this is for Super League clubs. 2nd division clubs can discuss issues relevant to them at the following link:

viewforum.php?f=123
Re: 2018 Season Tickets
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 6:00 pm
DaveO User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13984
Location: Chester
muttywhitedog wrote:
The waiting is over:

http://wiganwarriors.com/seasontickets

Frankly I'm underwhelmed that following a disappointing season where entertainment was at a premium and we finished in our lowest position for 9 years, the club have generously frozen the price for "up to" 14 home games at the DW, which unless there are some quality signings, will probably equate to 13 home games maximum.

I doubt there'll be a stampede for tickets.


They have not frozen the price. It's actually a small increase. The super 8 games have been covered by your season ticket regardless of if we got three or four home games. In the past we have not had a refund if it's only three nor have we been asked to cough up for an extra fixture if it's four. The club implying the home fixture lost due to the Oz trip is made up by a fourth home game in the super 8's is disingenuous. They must think people are thick.
Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20
Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18
Re: 2018 Season Tickets
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 7:09 pm
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 16014
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
muttywhitedog wrote:
It seems you are on the wrong forum Mo - this is for Super League clubs. 2nd division clubs can discuss issues relevant to them at the following link:

viewforum.php?f=123



The sentiment applies to all RL fans, a bigger set of whingeing barstewards you will never meet. RL is too cheap, especially when your passion lies with a club who tend to hit one of the major finals most seasons, now get your white fivers out and buy one as any club is the sum of its fans.
Re: 2018 Season Tickets
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 9:03 pm
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2737
Location: wigan...where else!!
maurice wrote:
The sentiment applies to all RL fans, a bigger set of whingeing barstewards you will never meet. RL is too cheap, especially when your passion lies with a club who tend to hit one of the major finals most seasons, now get your white fivers out and buy one as any club is the sum of its fans.

It’s called freedom of choice.
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
Re: 2018 Season Tickets
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 9:56 pm
hengirl Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 196
DaveO wrote:
They have not frozen the price. It's actually a small increase. The super 8 games have been covered by your season ticket regardless of if we got three or four home games. In the past we have not had a refund if it's only three nor have we been asked to cough up for an extra fixture if it's four. The club implying the home fixture lost due to the Oz trip is made up by a fourth home game in the super 8's is disingenuous. They must think people are thick.

Little doubt its an increase, and yes the club are treating fans as mugs.
Re: 2018 Season Tickets
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 7:21 pm
Levrier Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 548
What does it cost to pay at the gate? I will look at the games that I cannot go to, do the maths and decide whether to buy a season ticket. Season tickets are still good value but I find it more difficult each year to fit it around the increased demands from work to be always avaliable. That is what did for my Latics season ticket.
Re: 2018 Season Tickets
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 11:10 pm
hengirl Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 196
Levrier wrote:
What does it cost to pay at the gate? I will look at the games that I cannot go to, do the maths and decide whether to buy a season ticket. Season tickets are still good value but I find it more difficult each year to fit it around the increased demands from work to be always avaliable. That is what did for my Latics season ticket.

For the first time this is what im doing, if theres a lot of Sunday games in particular then I'll more than likely pass on a season ticket as it costs me in terms of earning more of a weekend than on weeknights, and I'll pick and choose my games the danger there of course is you just get out of the habit of going of course.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: CM Punk, hengirl, Pie Eyed, The Whiffy Kipper, Ziggy Stardust and 95 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,653,0811,10176,3064,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM