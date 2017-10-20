muttywhitedog wrote:



Frankly I'm underwhelmed that following a disappointing season where entertainment was at a premium and we finished in our lowest position for 9 years, the club have generously frozen the price for "up to" 14 home games at the DW, which unless there are some quality signings, will probably equate to 13 home games maximum.



They have not frozen the price. It's actually a small increase. The super 8 games have been covered by your season ticket regardless of if we got three or four home games. In the past we have not had a refund if it's only three nor have we been asked to cough up for an extra fixture if it's four. The club implying the home fixture lost due to the Oz trip is made up by a fourth home game in the super 8's is disingenuous. They must think people are thick.