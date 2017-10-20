The waiting is over:
http://wiganwarriors.com/seasontickets
Frankly I'm underwhelmed that following a disappointing season where entertainment was at a premium and we finished in our lowest position for 9 years, the club have generously frozen the price for "up to" 14 home games at the DW, which unless there are some quality signings, will probably equate to 13 home games maximum.
I doubt there'll be a stampede for tickets.
