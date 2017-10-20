WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will Oakes/Moran

Board index Super League Hull KR Will Oakes/Moran

Post a reply
Re: Will Oakes/Moran
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 8:09 pm
Burtons Forearm Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 958
Jake the Peg wrote:
oakes defence has been all over the place on the video clips I've seen of the COHA. He'd be badly exposed at SL level IMO

One of The Peg's better veiled wind ups.

He's never seen a COHA video. If he had he'd know Oakes is their best player with day light second.
Re: Will Oakes/Moran
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 10:03 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26495
Burtons Forearm wrote:
One of The Peg's better veiled wind ups.

He's never seen a COHA video. If he had he'd know Oakes is their best player with day light second.


You're right, I've never seen a full game but from clips I've seen it seems a fair proportion of tries have come down his wing. Now he may be the greatest defensive winger in the game and I've just seen the bad bits but there were plenty of shots of him waving his arms about while the opposition winger scored. He looks a decent prospect though. wakey do seem to produce them more than both the Hull clubs combined
Re: Will Oakes/Moran
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 7:30 am
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2796
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Jake the Peg wrote:
You're right, I've never seen a full game but from clips I've seen it seems a fair proportion of tries have come down his wing. Now he may be the greatest defensive winger in the game and I've just seen the bad bits but there were plenty of shots of him waving his arms about while the opposition winger scored. He looks a decent prospect though. wakey do seem to produce them more than both the Hull clubs combined

I wonder why wakey do when you think in the past both our clubs used to turn them out like shelling peanuts
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Re: Will Oakes/Moran
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 8:14 am
TheRealist Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Dec 07, 2015 9:14 am
Posts: 75
Jake the Peg wrote:
You're right, I've never seen a full game but from clips I've seen it seems a fair proportion of tries have come down his wing. Now he may be the greatest defensive winger in the game and I've just seen the bad bits but there were plenty of shots of him waving his arms about while the opposition winger scored. He looks a decent prospect though. wakey do seem to produce them more than both the Hull clubs combined

Stop talking silly. Very few tries came down that edge and when they did it was because his centre (an F.C. ring fenced player I believe) went walk abouts. The same centre cost the team a place in the final so before criticising go down and watch the teams and get the facts you need.

Regarding Wakefield, they don’t have the resources of KR of F.C. so they scour the M62 corridor seeking the best players they can get, sometimes works sometimes doesn’t. Tom Johnston wasn’t expected to feature he was a late developer and was only offered a ‘pay as you play contract’ with the academy. Look at him now!!! Some of these boys need more opportunities after 19 others don’t.
Re: Will Oakes/Moran
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 9:37 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26495
I hope oakes does make it as we'll be in the market for a new winger in a couple of years
Re: Will Oakes/Moran
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 8:30 am
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5846
Location: east east hull
Jake the Peg wrote:
I hope oakes does make it as we'll be in the market for a new winger in a couple of years

He'll have to put on about 4 stone then to meet your criteria
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Will Oakes/Moran
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 2:25 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26495
fun time frankie wrote:
He'll have to put on about 4 stone then to meet your criteria


He'll have to anyway if he's gonna survive in SL. Not many 10 stone wingers around these days
Re: Will Oakes/Moran
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 3:06 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5846
Location: east east hull
Jake the Peg wrote:
He'll have to anyway if he's gonna survive in SL. Not many 10 stone wingers around these days

Oakes is ok then as he's nearly 15 stone but don't worry Fonua will be back soon as you have to be able to tackle to make it in the NRL :D
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: fun time frankie, Mild Rover, Old Timer No 4, oooh Gravy!, Paddyfc, rover 2000, Seventies red and 89 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,652,9801,60176,3064,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM