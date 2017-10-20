Jake the Peg wrote: You're right, I've never seen a full game but from clips I've seen it seems a fair proportion of tries have come down his wing. Now he may be the greatest defensive winger in the game and I've just seen the bad bits but there were plenty of shots of him waving his arms about while the opposition winger scored. He looks a decent prospect though. wakey do seem to produce them more than both the Hull clubs combined

Stop talking silly. Very few tries came down that edge and when they did it was because his centre (an F.C. ring fenced player I believe) went walk abouts. The same centre cost the team a place in the final so before criticising go down and watch the teams and get the facts you need.Regarding Wakefield, they don’t have the resources of KR of F.C. so they scour the M62 corridor seeking the best players they can get, sometimes works sometimes doesn’t. Tom Johnston wasn’t expected to feature he was a late developer and was only offered a ‘pay as you play contract’ with the academy. Look at him now!!! Some of these boys need more opportunities after 19 others don’t.