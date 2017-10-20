WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will Oakes/Moran

Re: Will Oakes/Moran
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 8:09 pm
Burtons Forearm Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 957
Jake the Peg wrote:
oakes defence has been all over the place on the video clips I've seen of the COHA. He'd be badly exposed at SL level IMO

One of The Peg's better veiled wind ups.

He's never seen a COHA video. If he had he'd know Oakes is their best player with day light second.
Re: Will Oakes/Moran
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 10:03 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26492
Burtons Forearm wrote:
One of The Peg's better veiled wind ups.

He's never seen a COHA video. If he had he'd know Oakes is their best player with day light second.


You're right, I've never seen a full game but from clips I've seen it seems a fair proportion of tries have come down his wing. Now he may be the greatest defensive winger in the game and I've just seen the bad bits but there were plenty of shots of him waving his arms about while the opposition winger scored. He looks a decent prospect though. wakey do seem to produce them more than both the Hull clubs combined
