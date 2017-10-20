Jake the Peg wrote: oakes defence has been all over the place on the video clips I've seen of the COHA. He'd be badly exposed at SL level IMO

I have to disagree. I watched 90 percent of academy games and the only time he looked iffy in defence was when his centre left him exposed and often 3 on 1. No winger can defend that. He looked strong defensively both for the academy and for the first team. I would say a much larger percentage of points were shipped down the opposite edge.However I agree there is always room for improvement but ‘clips’ don’t show the true picture as you only see tries not general play. IMO shaw is a weaker defender and was exposed at championship level so will be at SL even more.The question is who will partner JC as he will be the only winger we have that’s a shoe in week after week. Oakes has time to blossom but Shaw has 1 season to prove he is SL standard.