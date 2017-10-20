I watched the Scotland game this morning and although the team performance was extremely poor, I thought young Oakes stood out. He looked very astute in possession and made some great yards, I think he is ready for first team action in SL now, probably over Shaw (or rotate them week on week and keep the players fresh) , what are your thoughts???
I also heard a rumour that Moran is leaving us, he dropped quite a lot of ball this morning and didn't look quite up to speed at times but still managed to make some good drives at times, should we keep or release?
I also heard a rumour that Moran is leaving us, he dropped quite a lot of ball this morning and didn't look quite up to speed at times but still managed to make some good drives at times, should we keep or release?