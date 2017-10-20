WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will Oakes/Moran

Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 3:22 pm
TheRealist

Joined: Mon Dec 07, 2015 9:14 am
Posts: 73
I watched the Scotland game this morning and although the team performance was extremely poor, I thought young Oakes stood out. He looked very astute in possession and made some great yards, I think he is ready for first team action in SL now, probably over Shaw (or rotate them week on week and keep the players fresh) , what are your thoughts???

I also heard a rumour that Moran is leaving us, he dropped quite a lot of ball this morning and didn't look quite up to speed at times but still managed to make some good drives at times, should we keep or release?
Re: Will Oakes/Moran
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 3:46 pm
luke ShipleyRed

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 26
I like Oakes, might possibly be to soon next year for anything other than a few apperances, but certainly expect him to be our first choice winger in a couple of years.

Never been overly impressed with Moran. Think it's best that for his own career he left Rovers, as really can't see him starting or being on the bench at all. And he needs to play games.
That's the reason Milton & Harris have left us. And think it's best for him as well.
Hull KR the pride of East Hull.
Re: Will Oakes/Moran
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 3:55 pm
Old Timer No 4

Joined: Mon Oct 03, 2016 3:46 pm
Posts: 42
Although size isn,t everything(so my wife says!) at 101kg(15st 12ibs) and 180cm(5ft 10 and a bit inches) for those not brought up with this metric carp, Moran is small for a Super League prop.
Sheens has said we need some size in the squad,so for me its a no.
Seems harsh but we need some real size and power this time and must avoid being bullied by other teams packs.
Re: Will Oakes/Moran
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 4:09 pm
Rural Robin
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 28, 2013 7:27 pm
Posts: 325
Moran for me has been left behind this season and even when given the chance has not really stepped up to the plate. I would expect if he has a new club they will want to parade him as their own for the World Cup, so he could be another one released unless he spends another year on loan at York to see how he goes
Re: Will Oakes/Moran
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 4:53 pm
Pickering Red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1181
Moran is another of those undersize forwards for his position, which we seem to possess in spades nowadays. Unfortunately on the limited evidence seen so far, he doesn't possess an exceptional skill set to compensate for his size limitations. Can't really see a future for him here if we sign Walne.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.
Re: Will Oakes/Moran
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:48 pm
Keiththered
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 675
TheRealist wrote:
I watched the Scotland game this morning and although the team performance was extremely poor, I thought young Oakes stood out. He looked very astute in possession and made some great yards, I think he is ready for first team action in SL now, probably over Shaw (or rotate them week on week and keep the players fresh) , what are your thoughts???

I also heard a rumour that Moran is leaving us, he dropped quite a lot of ball this morning and didn't look quite up to speed at times but still managed to make some good drives at times, should we keep or release?


My thoughts are that at the moment Shaw and Carney are our best two wingers. Oakes has heaps of potential but at 18 he will blossom in SL but not as a regular week after week. Too early for that. Not a good idea to rotate week by week either as players need consistency to produce their best.
Last edited by Keiththered on Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:51 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Will Oakes/Moran
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:50 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26491
oakes defence has been all over the place on the video clips I've seen of the COHA. He'd be badly exposed at SL level IMO
Re: Will Oakes/Moran
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:51 pm
Sandro II Terrorista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11465
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Oakes for me is good to go now, if you're good enough, you're old enough and I think he is.

I can't even remember who Moran is, so I couldn't give a rat's ass about him.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake
Re: Will Oakes/Moran
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:57 pm
Sandro II Terrorista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11465
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Jake the Peg wrote:
oakes defence has been all over the place on the video clips I've seen of the COHA. He'd be badly exposed at SL level IMO


That's a good point, tbh, I've not seen enough of him to comment on his defence, I don't really remember him looking that bad though.

The problem that we failed to solve for about three and a half years which Sheens did seem to get a handle on over the course of this season has always been our communication between our second rowers and centres. We've had players jamming in or dropping out all over the shop leaving our wingers massively exposed.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, Keiththered, Paul_HKR, Pickering Red, RoverAndOut and 137 guests

