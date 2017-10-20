I like Oakes, might possibly be to soon next year for anything other than a few apperances, but certainly expect him to be our first choice winger in a couple of years.



Never been overly impressed with Moran. Think it's best that for his own career he left Rovers, as really can't see him starting or being on the bench at all. And he needs to play games.

That's the reason Milton & Harris have left us. And think it's best for him as well.