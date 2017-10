Sadfish wrote: Both had a good game today, really played well, I didn't think roby would get much of a look in for the 9 but I thought he offered more than Hodgsone did.



Team played well I thought Bateman almost scored 2 tries but didn't.

Yes, Roby mixed it up at the PTB with a lot of variation to keep the opposition guessing, Hodgson did OK but Roby did enough to get a start next week.