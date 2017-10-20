WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC2017 - Whereabouts in each ground will England fans be?

Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 1:15 pm
kinkyjohn User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Nov 09, 2004 8:20 pm
Posts: 247
Location: Sheffield
I know this might not have any good/definitive answers, but ...

I'm planning on going to the Eng/Aus (Melbourne), Eng/France (Perth) and Q4 (Probably England, Melbourne) matches.

Does anyone know where the majority of England fans will be for each of those games? E.g. tour groups.

If not, if anyone out there is going to those games, where will you be stood/sat? And any particular reason for that place?

Cheers.
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 8:57 am
Asgardian13 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3299
Location: Northamptonshire
Me and a mate organised our own trip. Eng v France Perth we're in Section E229. Melbourne QF we're in Section 8. Just accepted what was offered as 'best available' on the booking site.
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 2:46 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3723
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
All i know is i have cat A+ tickets think its about halfway line. Im with the official tour.

