I know this might not have any good/definitive answers, but ...



I'm planning on going to the Eng/Aus (Melbourne), Eng/France (Perth) and Q4 (Probably England, Melbourne) matches.



Does anyone know where the majority of England fans will be for each of those games? E.g. tour groups.



If not, if anyone out there is going to those games, where will you be stood/sat? And any particular reason for that place?



Cheers.