WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kyle Leuluai

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Kyle Leuluai

Post a reply
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:47 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:47 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9173
rubber duckie wrote:
sometimes you have to let go, but if they come back, they'll be yours forever.


Just like Sibbitt and Cooper :-)
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 4:13 pm
Posted by sally cinnamon on Sat Oct 28, 2017 4:13 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14135
Location: NFL playoffs
Jimathay wrote:
I think our attitude as fans will also be telling. Looking at Savellio, a few people's thoughts (my own included) was that we should have done more to keep him. He was a bit of a bright spark and possibly something special.

Looking at it in a different light, had we been a strong and successful team, I would probably have called him a little upstart and said we were well rid of him and his bad attitude.

If we want to be truly considered a big club, the latter should be our attitude to all young players, and they should be desperate to play for us, their only concern being "am I good enough" or "will I get my chance"


Totally agree.

Brattish players are only able to leverage hype and attention when they are in a struggling team. They leave the coach in a no-win situation. If he leaves the player out of the team, the media and fans will make a major issue out of the fact the coach is leaving one of the brightest young talents out, which fuels the bandwagon against the coach and makes the player look like a victim and enjoy more hype about how good he is, without him actually being accountable on the pitch. If the coach keeps picking him, it signals to the other players that he has no authority or discipline.

In a strong and successful team it is totally different. The brattish player acts up, gets dropped, the team keeps winning and nobody pays any attention to him, he just gets forgotten about and then ends up out on loan or released.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Mon Oct 30, 2017 8:19 am
Posted by Snaggletooth on Mon Oct 30, 2017 8:19 am
Snaggletooth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 816
rubber duckie wrote:
He didn't want to play for us... Who told you that bud?
He had offer to play for Brisane....
You have one life and opportunity doesn't always come calling twice.
Correct choice by all, there's a saying, sometimes you have to let go, but if they come back, they'll be yours forever.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Asgardian13, Builth Wells Wire, easyWire, Fatbelly, Instalamus, Man Mountain, Moving Forward, moving on..., sally cinnamon, Snaggletooth, The Riddler, theadore, Uncle Rico, WazzaWire, Winslade's Offload and 196 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,656,2931,42576,3254,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
Sat 4th Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
ENGLAND
v
LEBANON
Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
IRELAND
Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
ITALY
v
USA
Sun 5th Nov : 08:30
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
WALES
Fri 10th Nov : 08:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
ITALY
Sat 11th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
TONGA
Sat 11th Nov : 07:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
SCOTLAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM