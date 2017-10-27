WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kyle Leuluai

Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:47 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
sometimes you have to let go, but if they come back, they'll be yours forever.


Just like Sibbitt and Cooper :-)
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 4:13 pm
Jimathay wrote:
I think our attitude as fans will also be telling. Looking at Savellio, a few people's thoughts (my own included) was that we should have done more to keep him. He was a bit of a bright spark and possibly something special.

Looking at it in a different light, had we been a strong and successful team, I would probably have called him a little upstart and said we were well rid of him and his bad attitude.

If we want to be truly considered a big club, the latter should be our attitude to all young players, and they should be desperate to play for us, their only concern being "am I good enough" or "will I get my chance"


Totally agree.

Brattish players are only able to leverage hype and attention when they are in a struggling team. They leave the coach in a no-win situation. If he leaves the player out of the team, the media and fans will make a major issue out of the fact the coach is leaving one of the brightest young talents out, which fuels the bandwagon against the coach and makes the player look like a victim and enjoy more hype about how good he is, without him actually being accountable on the pitch. If the coach keeps picking him, it signals to the other players that he has no authority or discipline.

In a strong and successful team it is totally different. The brattish player acts up, gets dropped, the team keeps winning and nobody pays any attention to him, he just gets forgotten about and then ends up out on loan or released.
