sally cinnamon wrote:
This winning culture stuff sounds great, but it will be interesting to see how it plays out in the current era of relative player power, especially among younger players.
In recent seasons something has been creeping in to RL, where a young player comes in to the team and immediately has a load of cheerleaders on social media, and on forums, and people round him telling him how good he is. Before long he's on twitter becoming a mini celebrity and developing a precious ego. Then if his performances start to tail off, if the coach doesn't tolerate it and starts giving him home truths or drops him, all hell will break loose. The player moans to his mates, who go and post on forums along with his cheerleaders, cryptic tweets go out, rumours start that the player is unhappy, and the bad guy in the eyes of the fans is the coach. The coach is the one who is ruining young talent and risking him go elsewhere.
If Leuluai starts being tough on players that don't meet his expectations of attitude next year, I wonder if we will start seeing posts on here about 'rumours are that Leuluai is unsettling the players, causing rifts in the dressing room, X wants out it will be a shambles if we lose yet another of our great talents'.
I know you’re emphasising the irony a little here but it’s an interesting point. Price has said he wants to instil the right attitude from the juniors right he way up through the system and that he’ll be working very closely and be very hands-on with those aspects. I’m not saying that will serve to control all bad attitudes but it may help to give more realistic expectations and encourage juniors to bide their time.
If you look at Wigan, there’s a high level of discipline and standards from the bottom up (since Maguire?) and despite the many youngsters that roll off their production line and don’t end up staying at the club, you don’t hear of many attitude problems over being dropped etc. Look at Tierney - he’s Wigan royalty yet he’s accepted his place and it’s not on the flanks of his hometown club.
The sooner all the players subscribe to the new regime, the better. Most of the seniors seem enthusiastic about it and wanted a freshening-up of ideas.
easyWire wrote:
I know you’re emphasising the irony a little here but it’s an interesting point. Price has said he wants to instil the right attitude from the juniors right he way up through the system and that he’ll be working very closely and be very hands-on with those aspects. I’m not saying that will serve to control all bad attitudes but it may help to give more realistic expectations and encourage juniors to bide their time.
If you look at Wigan, there’s a high level of discipline and standards from the bottom up (since Maguire?) and despite the many youngsters that roll off their production line and don’t end up staying at the club, you don’t hear of many attitude problems over being dropped etc. Look at Tierney - he’s Wigan royalty yet he’s accepted his place and it’s not on the flanks of his hometown club.
The sooner all the players subscribe to the new regime, the better. Most of the seniors seem enthusiastic about it and wanted a freshening-up of ideas.
Does that include having a day out at Haydock Park
Bateman is not a product of their youth
Now davis and marshall possibly not even in the starting 17 next year if burgess and manfredi are fit is a better comparison burgess is a starter leave in 3 fighting for one spot. There will be little discontent and that's not going to be entirely down to the player accepting it or wane alone managing their expectations. This is something warrington have not done as well or as consistent as we should have.
Leuluai and Mathers will form a different relationship with the players to what they have with price and henderson. There's nothing wrong with a player being disappointed with not being selected it should be driving them on to improve. There is something wrong with a player not being selected and questioning the coach irrespective of their point being valid there should be a channel in which they can voice their concerns, and last season they either didn't have one, feel confidant in who it was or didn't feel it would be heard or acted on.
easyWire wrote:
I know you’re emphasising the irony a little here but it’s an interesting point. Price has said he wants to instil the right attitude from the juniors right he way up through the system and that he’ll be working very closely and be very hands-on with those aspects. I’m not saying that will serve to control all bad attitudes but it may help to give more realistic expectations and encourage juniors to bide their time.
If you look at Wigan, there’s a high level of discipline and standards from the bottom up (since Maguire?) and despite the many youngsters that roll off their production line and don’t end up staying at the club, you don’t hear of many attitude problems over being dropped etc. Look at Tierney - he’s Wigan royalty yet he’s accepted his place and it’s not on the flanks of his hometown club.
The sooner all the players subscribe to the new regime, the better. Most of the seniors seem enthusiastic about it and wanted a freshening-up of ideas.
The senior players will be key to this. Not only do they need to show they are behind the new regime but also show some leadership on the field in the early part of the season because the ability of Price to stamp his mark on the club with a new attitude will depend almost entirely on results.
If we win 10 of the first 12 games and are top of the league and Price wants to call out a player for not showing the right attitude, the player will know that it's fit in or be shipped out, and he will see Warrington as a team going places and if he knows whats good for him he will sort his attitude out. If it comes down to a battle of wills between a disgruntled player who doesn't like being called out by the coach, he will know that there will be only one winner and he won't get much sympathy from the senior players if they are flying high near the top of the league.
If that same thing happens and we are won 4 lost 8, this forum will be full of posts bringing up Price's record as head coach at St George, saying "he might be good at putting the cones as assistant but he ain't no head coach", "he's the Aussie Agar". That young player knows if it comes down to a battle of wills between him and the coach, he has a good chance of winning. If we have been losing games its likely the coach has also called in to question other players' performances so there will be a few who are in the same boat. They can moan to each other, text each other "this Aussie doesn't know what he's doing", smugly sulk and go through the motions at training knowing that after a while as long as results stay poor, the coach will get the sack before they do.
Lebron James wrote:
Why? How much "winning culture" did he bring to hull kr other than relegation?
What experience does leuluai have for the job? None.
Regards
King James
He's got two years experience as head of Welfare at the games biggest and most successful superleague club.....
He's now got a promotion to become the line manager to that same role at Warrington.... hardly an outrageous appointment.....
I would say hes more qualified to to take this position than your current head coach was to take his
regards and all that..........
Spot on TFB he will bring lots to what has probably been missing at Warrington lately.
Last I heard Kylie's lad was on the books at Man City not that it has anything to do with this topic!
sally cinnamon wrote:
The senior players will be key to this. Not only do they need to show they are behind the new regime but also show some leadership on the field in the early part of the season because the ability of Price to stamp his mark on the club with a new attitude will depend almost entirely on results.
If we win 10 of the first 12 games and are top of the league and Price wants to call out a player for not showing the right attitude, the player will know that it's fit in or be shipped out, and he will see Warrington as a team going places and if he knows whats good for him he will sort his attitude out. If it comes down to a battle of wills between a disgruntled player who doesn't like being called out by the coach, he will know that there will be only one winner and he won't get much sympathy from the senior players if they are flying high near the top of the league.
If that same thing happens and we are won 4 lost 8, this forum will be full of posts bringing up Price's record as head coach at St George, saying "he might be good at putting the cones as assistant but he ain't no head coach", "he's the Aussie Agar". That young player knows if it comes down to a battle of wills between him and the coach, he has a good chance of winning. If we have been losing games its likely the coach has also called in to question other players' performances so there will be a few who are in the same boat. They can moan to each other, text each other "this Aussie doesn't know what he's doing", smugly sulk and go through the motions at training knowing that after a while as long as results stay poor, the coach will get the sack before they do.
I hope Price has a zero tolerance to any of that poop from the players. They have been pandered to enough in 2017. Price will be in a strong position and even if results are poor he will be given time. It's not like he has to just polish the rough diamond when he comes in, we are effectively starting all over again.
If there are moaners, whingers, trouble makers, those that think they are untouchable they can be put on the transfer list. We need to get rid of any bad apples left in the barrel. I'm still not convinced about Lineham's and Clarkes mindset, just as I wasn't about the suspected malingerer Westerman. So let's see.
I think our attitude as fans will also be telling. Looking at Savellio, a few people's thoughts (my own included) was that we should have done more to keep him. He was a bit of a bright spark and possibly something special.
Looking at it in a different light, had we been a strong and successful team, I would probably have called him a little upstart and said we were well rid of him and his bad attitude.
If we want to be truly considered a big club, the latter should be our attitude to all young players, and they should be desperate to play for us, their only concern being "am I good enough" or "will I get my chance"
If only there were a wealth of players to make that possible. A couple of knocks to some of our new signings & we are back to being a paper thin squad .
Jimathay wrote:
I think our attitude as fans will also be telling. Looking at Savellio, a few people's thoughts (my own included) was that we should have done more to keep him. He was a bit of a bright spark and possibly something special.
Looking at it in a different light, had we been a strong and successful team, I would probably have called him a little upstart and said we were well rid of him and his bad attitude.
If we want to be truly considered a big club, the latter should be our attitude to all young players, and they should be desperate to play for us, their only concern being "am I good enough" or "will I get my chance"
He didn't want to play for us...
He had offer to play for Brisane....
You have one life and opportunity doesn't always come calling twice.
Correct choice by all, there's a saying, sometimes you have to let go, but if they come back, they'll be yours forever.
