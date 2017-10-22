WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kyle Leuluai

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Kyle Leuluai

Post a reply
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 7:50 am
easyWire User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 501
Location: Dubai
sally cinnamon wrote:
This winning culture stuff sounds great, but it will be interesting to see how it plays out in the current era of relative player power, especially among younger players.

In recent seasons something has been creeping in to RL, where a young player comes in to the team and immediately has a load of cheerleaders on social media, and on forums, and people round him telling him how good he is. Before long he's on twitter becoming a mini celebrity and developing a precious ego. Then if his performances start to tail off, if the coach doesn't tolerate it and starts giving him home truths or drops him, all hell will break loose. The player moans to his mates, who go and post on forums along with his cheerleaders, cryptic tweets go out, rumours start that the player is unhappy, and the bad guy in the eyes of the fans is the coach. The coach is the one who is ruining young talent and risking him go elsewhere.

If Leuluai starts being tough on players that don't meet his expectations of attitude next year, I wonder if we will start seeing posts on here about 'rumours are that Leuluai is unsettling the players, causing rifts in the dressing room, X wants out it will be a shambles if we lose yet another of our great talents'.


I know you’re emphasising the irony a little here but it’s an interesting point. Price has said he wants to instil the right attitude from the juniors right he way up through the system and that he’ll be working very closely and be very hands-on with those aspects. I’m not saying that will serve to control all bad attitudes but it may help to give more realistic expectations and encourage juniors to bide their time.

If you look at Wigan, there’s a high level of discipline and standards from the bottom up (since Maguire?) and despite the many youngsters that roll off their production line and don’t end up staying at the club, you don’t hear of many attitude problems over being dropped etc. Look at Tierney - he’s Wigan royalty yet he’s accepted his place and it’s not on the flanks of his hometown club.

The sooner all the players subscribe to the new regime, the better. Most of the seniors seem enthusiastic about it and wanted a freshening-up of ideas.
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:05 am
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2870
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
easyWire wrote:
I know you’re emphasising the irony a little here but it’s an interesting point. Price has said he wants to instil the right attitude from the juniors right he way up through the system and that he’ll be working very closely and be very hands-on with those aspects. I’m not saying that will serve to control all bad attitudes but it may help to give more realistic expectations and encourage juniors to bide their time.

If you look at Wigan, there’s a high level of discipline and standards from the bottom up (since Maguire?) and despite the many youngsters that roll off their production line and don’t end up staying at the club, you don’t hear of many attitude problems over being dropped etc. Look at Tierney - he’s Wigan royalty yet he’s accepted his place and it’s not on the flanks of his hometown club.

The sooner all the players subscribe to the new regime, the better. Most of the seniors seem enthusiastic about it and wanted a freshening-up of ideas.


Does that include having a day out at Haydock Park
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:21 am
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 721
Bateman is not a product of their youth

Now davis and marshall possibly not even in the starting 17 next year if burgess and manfredi are fit is a better comparison burgess is a starter leave in 3 fighting for one spot. There will be little discontent and that's not going to be entirely down to the player accepting it or wane alone managing their expectations. This is something warrington have not done as well or as consistent as we should have.

Leuluai and Mathers will form a different relationship with the players to what they have with price and henderson. There's nothing wrong with a player being disappointed with not being selected it should be driving them on to improve. There is something wrong with a player not being selected and questioning the coach irrespective of their point being valid there should be a channel in which they can voice their concerns, and last season they either didn't have one, feel confidant in who it was or didn't feel it would be heard or acted on.
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 11:54 am
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14130
Location: NFL playoffs
easyWire wrote:
I know you’re emphasising the irony a little here but it’s an interesting point. Price has said he wants to instil the right attitude from the juniors right he way up through the system and that he’ll be working very closely and be very hands-on with those aspects. I’m not saying that will serve to control all bad attitudes but it may help to give more realistic expectations and encourage juniors to bide their time.

If you look at Wigan, there’s a high level of discipline and standards from the bottom up (since Maguire?) and despite the many youngsters that roll off their production line and don’t end up staying at the club, you don’t hear of many attitude problems over being dropped etc. Look at Tierney - he’s Wigan royalty yet he’s accepted his place and it’s not on the flanks of his hometown club.

The sooner all the players subscribe to the new regime, the better. Most of the seniors seem enthusiastic about it and wanted a freshening-up of ideas.


The senior players will be key to this. Not only do they need to show they are behind the new regime but also show some leadership on the field in the early part of the season because the ability of Price to stamp his mark on the club with a new attitude will depend almost entirely on results.

If we win 10 of the first 12 games and are top of the league and Price wants to call out a player for not showing the right attitude, the player will know that it's fit in or be shipped out, and he will see Warrington as a team going places and if he knows whats good for him he will sort his attitude out. If it comes down to a battle of wills between a disgruntled player who doesn't like being called out by the coach, he will know that there will be only one winner and he won't get much sympathy from the senior players if they are flying high near the top of the league.

If that same thing happens and we are won 4 lost 8, this forum will be full of posts bringing up Price's record as head coach at St George, saying "he might be good at putting the cones as assistant but he ain't no head coach", "he's the Aussie Agar". That young player knows if it comes down to a battle of wills between him and the coach, he has a good chance of winning. If we have been losing games its likely the coach has also called in to question other players' performances so there will be a few who are in the same boat. They can moan to each other, text each other "this Aussie doesn't know what he's doing", smugly sulk and go through the motions at training knowing that after a while as long as results stay poor, the coach will get the sack before they do.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 12:31 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5454
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Lebron James wrote:
Why? How much "winning culture" did he bring to hull kr other than relegation?

What experience does leuluai have for the job? None.

Regards

King James


He's got two years experience as head of Welfare at the games biggest and most successful superleague club.....
He's now got a promotion to become the line manager to that same role at Warrington.... hardly an outrageous appointment.....

I would say hes more qualified to to take this position than your current head coach was to take his

regards and all that..........
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 7:58 pm
chapylad Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3288
Location: location, location
Spot on TFB he will bring lots to what has probably been missing at Warrington lately.
Last I heard Kylie's lad was on the books at Man City not that it has anything to do with this topic!
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:50 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9170
sally cinnamon wrote:
The senior players will be key to this. Not only do they need to show they are behind the new regime but also show some leadership on the field in the early part of the season because the ability of Price to stamp his mark on the club with a new attitude will depend almost entirely on results.

If we win 10 of the first 12 games and are top of the league and Price wants to call out a player for not showing the right attitude, the player will know that it's fit in or be shipped out, and he will see Warrington as a team going places and if he knows whats good for him he will sort his attitude out. If it comes down to a battle of wills between a disgruntled player who doesn't like being called out by the coach, he will know that there will be only one winner and he won't get much sympathy from the senior players if they are flying high near the top of the league.

If that same thing happens and we are won 4 lost 8, this forum will be full of posts bringing up Price's record as head coach at St George, saying "he might be good at putting the cones as assistant but he ain't no head coach", "he's the Aussie Agar". That young player knows if it comes down to a battle of wills between him and the coach, he has a good chance of winning. If we have been losing games its likely the coach has also called in to question other players' performances so there will be a few who are in the same boat. They can moan to each other, text each other "this Aussie doesn't know what he's doing", smugly sulk and go through the motions at training knowing that after a while as long as results stay poor, the coach will get the sack before they do.


I hope Price has a zero tolerance to any of that poop from the players. They have been pandered to enough in 2017. Price will be in a strong position and even if results are poor he will be given time. It's not like he has to just polish the rough diamond when he comes in, we are effectively starting all over again.

If there are moaners, whingers, trouble makers, those that think they are untouchable they can be put on the transfer list. We need to get rid of any bad apples left in the barrel. I'm still not convinced about Lineham's and Clarkes mindset, just as I wasn't about the suspected malingerer Westerman. So let's see.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 4:59 pm
Jimathay User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 135
Location: Lymm
I think our attitude as fans will also be telling. Looking at Savellio, a few people's thoughts (my own included) was that we should have done more to keep him. He was a bit of a bright spark and possibly something special.

Looking at it in a different light, had we been a strong and successful team, I would probably have called him a little upstart and said we were well rid of him and his bad attitude.

If we want to be truly considered a big club, the latter should be our attitude to all young players, and they should be desperate to play for us, their only concern being "am I good enough" or "will I get my chance"
-Long time lurker-
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 7:12 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3383
Location: newton-le-willows
If only there were a wealth of players to make that possible. A couple of knocks to some of our new signings & we are back to being a paper thin squad .
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BramleyWire, Builth Wells Wire, eddieH, Instalamus, Jimathay, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, Man Mountain, Mr Snoodle, Quickening, Wire Weaver, Wire200#, Wrath and 243 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,6621,83076,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
18-4
ENGLAND
TOMORROW : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
TOMORROW : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
TOMORROW : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM