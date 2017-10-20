WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kyle Leuluai

Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 4:59 pm
Asgardian13 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3299
Location: Northamptonshire
karetaker wrote:
As he taken Mather’s position.
Mathers also does a lot of hosting of hospitality guests on match days and that sort of stuff.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:09 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5650
Location: South Stand.....bored
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
Winning culture

This.
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 6:37 pm
The All New Chester Wire User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16406
Yeah, not quite all that matters but I’d take people like Peacock for the same reason. Isn’t that what Morley brought us too?
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:34 pm
Lebron James Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1019
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
Yeah, not quite all that matters but I’d take people like Peacock for the same reason. Isn’t that what Morley brought us too?


Why? How much "winning culture" did he bring to hull kr other than relegation?

What experience does leuluai have for the job? None.

Regards

King James
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:37 pm
The All New Chester Wire User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16406
Whatever
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 11:52 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3374
Location: newton-le-willows
Sportinglife has also termed him as "head of rugby operations" whatever that entails.
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 12:37 pm
lister User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5590
Location: Warrington
Here is a link to a job spec that Glasgow Warriors put out when they were recruiting a Rugby Operations Manager a few years ago http://www.glasgowwarriors.org/sites/de ... 2014_2.pdf
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 2:01 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3374
Location: newton-le-willows
Seems to be quite an involved position within the club & fringing on head coaches job/HR manager & "buck stops here" patsy.
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 5:08 pm
Leeds_Wire User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Mar 28, 2002 3:46 pm
Posts: 889
Location: Alwoodley, Leeds
All that admin stuff is a smokescreen. He’s coming solely to change the culture from within.

He’s a winner and won’t accept anything other than 100% commitment and exceptional behaviour.

His team talks are quite something too.

It’s an inspired appointment by our Chief Exec.
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:28 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14126
Location: NFL playoffs
This winning culture stuff sounds great, but it will be interesting to see how it plays out in the current era of relative player power, especially among younger players.

In recent seasons something has been creeping in to RL, where a young player comes in to the team and immediately has a load of cheerleaders on social media, and on forums, and people round him telling him how good he is. Before long he's on twitter becoming a mini celebrity and developing a precious ego. Then if his performances start to tail off, if the coach doesn't tolerate it and starts giving him home truths or drops him, all hell will break loose. The player moans to his mates, who go and post on forums along with his cheerleaders, cryptic tweets go out, rumours start that the player is unhappy, and the bad guy in the eyes of the fans is the coach. The coach is the one who is ruining young talent and risking him go elsewhere.

If Leuluai starts being tough on players that don't meet his expectations of attitude next year, I wonder if we will start seeing posts on here about 'rumours are that Leuluai is unsettling the players, causing rifts in the dressing room, X wants out it will be a shambles if we lose yet another of our great talents'.
