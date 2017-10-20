WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kyle Leuluai

Kyle Leuluai
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:04 pm
WazzaWire
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 26, 2013 8:04 am
Posts: 243
Leuluai joins Wire performance team
Wolves appoint Samoan International Kylie Leuluai as the club’s head of rugby operations.

In his time at Leeds he played in six Grand Finals, five Challenge Cup Finals and five World Club Challenge matches; winning a total of 10.

He will work on player welfare and with the first grade team on all administrative, logistical and operational aspects, and integration with the youth grades.

"Kylie's been on-board with the welfare at Leeds since retiring from playing and I feel he can bring that experience with him and contribute a lot to the culture within the club, instilling high standards across the board. He will be a great asset to all performance staff members and to what we are looking to build here at Warrington Wolves.” Price
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:19 pm
kirtonLindseyWolf
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 279
Welcome to the team Kylie
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:24 pm
The All New Chester Wire
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16404
Winning culture
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:36 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5438
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
What a difference a couple of months make.....

Was watching that first half against Halifax any lower. ...
Yet here we are with a new coach, a new assistant coach, a 26 year old NRL marqee halfback.

And now further improvements to the operations staff.

Plus Murdoch masila on the horizon and maybe some more signings ..

They only Have to bring back the wireball fireball and I'll be as happy as a pig in Widnes. ...
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:39 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3720
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
As he taken Mather’s position.
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:48 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5438
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
karetaker wrote:
As he taken Mather’s position.


Sounds Like he'll be Mathers' boss. ....

And Mathers has already taken to Twitter to welcome him....!!
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:57 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35514
Location: "The cuss i will?"
mathers seems to have got the job of professional flesh presser now. Whether thats geoff and karls idea to network with potential sponsors.
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Kyle Leuluai
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 1:11 pm
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 950
Technically he's taking over from KF isn't he?

