Kyle Leuluai
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:04 pm
WazzaWire Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 26, 2013 8:04 am
Posts: 243
Leuluai joins Wire performance team
Wolves appoint Samoan International Kylie Leuluai as the club’s head of rugby operations.

In his time at Leeds he played in six Grand Finals, five Challenge Cup Finals and five World Club Challenge matches; winning a total of 10.

He will work on player welfare and with the first grade team on all administrative, logistical and operational aspects, and integration with the youth grades.

"Kylie's been on-board with the welfare at Leeds since retiring from playing and I feel he can bring that experience with him and contribute a lot to the culture within the club, instilling high standards across the board. He will be a great asset to all performance staff members and to what we are looking to build here at Warrington Wolves.” Price

