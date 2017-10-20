http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/sydn ... z20mm.html
Mitchell Pearce could be an asset to any Super League club. Most NRL clubs have signed their half backs for next year.
Catalans would be favourites to get him because of the Trent Robinson, Sam Moa and Greg Bird (State of Origin) connections.
Mitchell Pearce could be an asset to any Super League club. Most NRL clubs have signed their half backs for next year.
Catalans would be favourites to get him because of the Trent Robinson, Sam Moa and Greg Bird (State of Origin) connections.